ECC (ECC) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One ECC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ECC has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. ECC has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $161.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ECC alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00039276 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066317 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001262 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00087658 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,233.14 or 0.99103058 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000571 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002033 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC Coin Profile

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official website is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ECC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.