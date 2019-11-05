Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,983. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $878.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 4,901 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $294,599.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 51,179 shares of company stock worth $3,184,071 over the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.