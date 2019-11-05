Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $244,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after buying an additional 10,457,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,542,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,105,000 after buying an additional 122,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,674,000 after buying an additional 21,690,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,856,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,333,000 after buying an additional 427,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,309,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,017,000 after buying an additional 88,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

