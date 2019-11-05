E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

EONGY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oddo Securities raised E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

EONGY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 61,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,024. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities analysts expect that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

