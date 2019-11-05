Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.04.

Shares of DT opened at $20.79 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

