DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 123.22% and a negative return on equity of 116.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $353.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $3.50 price target on DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

