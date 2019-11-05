Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,475,000 after buying an additional 179,737 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after buying an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,901,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,836,000 after buying an additional 461,869 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,050,000 after buying an additional 367,547 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACAD stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.89 and a current ratio of 10.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $94.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.49 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.15% and a negative net margin of 82.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAD. Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,562,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 877 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $34,773.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880 over the last 90 days. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

