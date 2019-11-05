Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $629,000 Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $89.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANH. ValuEngine downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

