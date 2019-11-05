Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 13,566 Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $94,595.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,017.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,619 shares of company stock worth $112,471. 52.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposit; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

