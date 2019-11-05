Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 125.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,472,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,681,000 after buying an additional 818,015 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $39,062,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 896.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 640,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,602,000 after purchasing an additional 575,781 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 660.7% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 355,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,082,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 242,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,861 shares in the company, valued at $29,065,030.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Bellos sold 4,820 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $314,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,549.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $70.00 target price on Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.32.

WSM stock opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

