Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 34,328 Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 712.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

INOV opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Inovalon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.