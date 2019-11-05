Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price objective on Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.03. 115,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

