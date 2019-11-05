DubaiCoin (DBIX) Market Cap Reaches $437,641.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 14% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $437,641.00 and approximately $1,165.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 24.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010874 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000123 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

