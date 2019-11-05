DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSV AS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $54.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.37.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

