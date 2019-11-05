DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Given New GBX 420 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SMDS. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DS Smith has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 405 ($5.29).

SMDS stock traded up GBX 6.30 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 378.40 ($4.94). The stock had a trading volume of 4,965,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 349.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 346.54. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 405.90 ($5.30).

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 93,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51), for a total value of £323,820.45 ($423,128.77).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

