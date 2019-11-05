Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Shares Up 0.3%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.69, 20,415 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 14,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

About Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF)

Drone Delivery Canada Corp., a drone technology company, designs, develops, and implements commercial drone logistics platform in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

