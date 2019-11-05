DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (D467) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:D467) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

D467 opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.28. DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 48 ($0.63).

About DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

