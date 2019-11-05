Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.
DEI traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 1,070,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,523. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
Recommended Story: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.