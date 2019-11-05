Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.63.

DEI traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.31. 1,070,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,523. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

