Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGICA. TheStreet raised Donegal Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.00 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $15.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $425.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 0.27.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $198.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. Research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -58.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.