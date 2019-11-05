Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases 879,498 Shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,685,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,498 shares during the quarter. Tutor Perini makes up about 1.5% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 5.34% of Tutor Perini worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tutor Perini by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Tutor Perini by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Tutor Perini by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

TPC opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $832.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPC. TheStreet lowered Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

