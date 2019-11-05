Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,685,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 883,413 shares during the quarter. Asanko Gold comprises approximately 0.8% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 10.04% of Asanko Gold worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Asanko Gold in the second quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 93,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 15.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,849,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 20,626,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

In related news, insider Campbell Christopher purchased 40,270 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $26,779.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $2.20 target price on shares of Asanko Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AKG stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Asanko Gold Inc has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.