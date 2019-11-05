Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 343,265 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,872,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343,265 shares during the quarter. Unum Group makes up 6.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 2.81% of Unum Group worth $174,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 376.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,924 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,483,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 232,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after purchasing an additional 208,543 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Unum Group has a one year low of $24.71 and a one year high of $38.84.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price target on Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

