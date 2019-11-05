Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DISCK. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,176. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 303.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 742.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

