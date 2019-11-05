Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Shares Down 1%

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.29 and last traded at $38.59, 823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 230,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.98.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares stock. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

