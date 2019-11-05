Digital Insurance Token Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $738,688.00 and $24.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00673836 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003579 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002572 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.