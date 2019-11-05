Digital Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.49 or 0.05831135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002283 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00014124 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00046277 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

