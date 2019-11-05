Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.25.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 64,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,583. Digi International has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $411.92 million, a P/E ratio of 286.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Digi International by 8.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.