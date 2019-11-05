Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digi International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,583. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $411.92 million, a PE ratio of 286.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $35,875.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at $281,264.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Digi International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Digi International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Digi International by 39.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digi International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 158,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

