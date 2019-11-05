Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) Stake Lowered by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,168,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 516,480 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $57,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DBD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of DBD stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,185. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.73.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ulrich Naher bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,215 shares of company stock valued at $598,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.