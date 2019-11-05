Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT Raised to $26.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Leerink Swann from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Leerink Swann’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

DRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. 22,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,758. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.29. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $18.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 737.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Weissman sold 14,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $191,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,180 shares of company stock valued at $686,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRNA. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 479,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

