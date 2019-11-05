DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $182.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $7.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.23. 13,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,540. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.77 and a beta of 0.64. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $105.05 and a fifty-two week high of $178.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.12, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $238,180.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,821 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,660.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 94,014 shares of company stock valued at $14,608,576. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $2,158,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DexCom by 358.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,656,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 46.7% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 34,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of DexCom by 9,072.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

