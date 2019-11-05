Deutsche eMark Market Cap Hits $80,513.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and C-Patex. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $80,513.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

