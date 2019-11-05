Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €137.90 ($160.34).

Shares of DB1 stock traded down €2.00 ($2.33) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €135.15 ($157.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The business has a fifty day moving average of €140.93 and a 200-day moving average of €129.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €145.95 ($169.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

