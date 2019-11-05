Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.55 ($44.83).

SHL opened at €41.93 ($48.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €39.21 ($45.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

