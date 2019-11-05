Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €40.00 ($46.51) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Commerzbank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.80 ($41.63) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.55 ($44.83).

SHL opened at €41.93 ($48.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €33.05 ($38.42) and a twelve month high of €39.21 ($45.59). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

