Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for Peugeot (EPA:UG)

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Peugeot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.87 ($30.09).

EPA:UG opened at €24.15 ($28.08) on Friday. Peugeot has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €23.32.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

