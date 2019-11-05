Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) a $5.00 Price Target

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) has been assigned a $5.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AHT. ValuEngine cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. 1,154,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,437. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $285.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.50.

In other news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,443.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.