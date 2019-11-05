Dent (DENT) Trading Up 2.4% This Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, IDEX and Bitbns. Dent has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $232,286.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00222111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.01430573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028795 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00120207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,875,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, WazirX, BitForex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, FCoin, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail, Fatbtc, Lykke Exchange, Liquid, CoinBene, Allbit, Radar Relay and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

