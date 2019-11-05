Delek US (NYSE:DK) Announces Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Delek US’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of DK traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.22. 165,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,929. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. Delek US has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.49.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

