Davita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Davita (NYSE:DVA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.32.

DVA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.44. 1,680,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,178. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Davita has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Davita will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair lowered shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Davita from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.31.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

