Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 56.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,971 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,051,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 77,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 33,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.86.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.99. 1,406,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,479. The company has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.12. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $147.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.