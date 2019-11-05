Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of Dana stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.91. 324,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.23. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 2.80%. Dana’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAN shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

