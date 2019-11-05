Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €52.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

DAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.00 ($61.63).

ETR DAI opened at €52.57 ($61.13) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.63. Daimler has a 52-week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a 52-week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.90.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

