DA Davidson Raises Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Price Target to $46.00

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $36.99 on Friday. Cardtronics has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Cardtronics had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Cardtronics’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardtronics news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cardtronics by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Cardtronics by 275.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 457.9% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardtronics by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

