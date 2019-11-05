CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.05% and a negative net margin of 158.05%. On average, analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $19.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.