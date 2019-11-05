CyrusOne’s (CONE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.81.

CONE stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in CyrusOne by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 535,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 126,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

