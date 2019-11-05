CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Shares of CONE opened at $70.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.61. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $250.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 60.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after acquiring an additional 88,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

