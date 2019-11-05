CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. CyrusOne comprises about 5.9% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.25% of CyrusOne worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 190.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 36.4% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $94,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.81 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

