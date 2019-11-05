Cypress Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cypress Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 34,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $96.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80.

