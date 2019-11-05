Cypress Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 41,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 41.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

