Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 6.1%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s stock price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.30, 907,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 240,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. Broderick Brian C acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,112,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

There is no company description available for Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc

